France summons Iran top diplomat over executions, crackdown
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:41 IST
The French foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned Iran's top diplomat in the country after executions over the weekend and the ongoing violent crackdown on protesters in the country.
"He (the charge d'affaires) was informed of our strongest condemnation of the executions and repression in Iran," the ministry said on Twitter, adding that Paris had already voiced this point several times to the Iranian authorities.
