Left Menu

Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line delayed for over half an hour

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:41 IST
Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line delayed for over half an hour
  • Country:
  • India

Services on a section of the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for nearly 40 minutes on Monday due to technical issues, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert commuters.

''Pink Line Update Delay in services from Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar II. Normal service on all other lines,'' it tweeted at around 7.45 pm.

In another tweet, the DMRC said, ''Restoration work is in progress and all efforts are being made to repair the affected section at the earliest''.

Pink Line, spanning about 59 km, connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

In another tweet at around 8.30 pm, it said, normal services had resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023