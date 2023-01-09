Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line delayed for over half an hour

Services on a section of the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for nearly 40 minutes on Monday due to technical issues, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert commuters.

''Pink Line Update Delay in services from Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar II. Normal service on all other lines,'' it tweeted at around 7.45 pm.

In another tweet, the DMRC said, ''Restoration work is in progress and all efforts are being made to repair the affected section at the earliest''.

Pink Line, spanning about 59 km, connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

In another tweet at around 8.30 pm, it said, normal services had resumed.

