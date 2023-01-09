Left Menu

Vistara plane returns to Delhi following snag; DGCA to probe incident

The plane made a priority landing at Delhi airport, a senior DGCA official said.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA will probe the incident, the official added.In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said a minor technical snag was detected shortly after the take-off of the plane.As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back, and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:23 IST
A Vistara plane en route to Bhubaneswar returned to the national capital on Monday after experiencing a hydraulic system issue and aviation watchdog DGCA is probing the incident, according to sources.

The sources said the aircraft, which had around 140 passengers onboard, landed safely at Delhi airport.

Vistara's A320 aircraft VT-TNV operating the flight UK-781 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was involved in an air turnback due to a hydraulic system issue. The plane made a priority landing at Delhi airport, a senior DGCA official said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, the official added.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said a minor technical snag was detected shortly after the take-off of the plane.

''As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back, and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi. An alternate aircraft has been immediately arranged, which will depart shortly,'' the spokesperson said.

