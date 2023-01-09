Seven killed in Bihar road mishap

Seven people, including five of a family, were killed when a speeding truck smashed into a three-wheeler in Katihar district of Bihar on Monday night, police said.

The mishap took place on national highway NH 81, about 10 km from the district headquarters, at around 8.30 P.M., according to Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar. All occupants of the autorickshaw, including the driver, were killed in the accident. The three-wheeler was hired by a family belonging to a village under Kheriya panchayat, said the SP.

According to eyewitnesses, a truck hit the three-wheeler from behind while trying to overtake and the autorickshaw was dragged along for several meters before the truck sped away.

A large number of local residents gathered at the spot and blocked traffic by placing burnt tires on the road to express outrage. Efforts were on to pacify the angry protesters, and to take away the bodies for post mortem before handing these over to family members. Police said they were trying to track down the truck and its driver.

