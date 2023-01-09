Left Menu

Seven killed in Bihar road mishap

Seven people, including five of a family, were killed when a speeding truck smashed into a three-wheeler in Katihar district of Bihar on Monday night, police said.The mishap took place on national highway NH 81, about 10 km from the district headquarters, at around 8.30 P.M., according to Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar.

PTI | Katihar | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:49 IST
Seven killed in Bihar road mishap
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people, including five of a family, were killed when a speeding truck smashed into a three-wheeler in Katihar district of Bihar on Monday night, police said.

The mishap took place on national highway NH 81, about 10 km from the district headquarters, at around 8.30 P.M., according to Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar. All occupants of the autorickshaw, including the driver, were killed in the accident. The three-wheeler was hired by a family belonging to a village under Kheriya panchayat, said the SP.

According to eyewitnesses, a truck hit the three-wheeler from behind while trying to overtake and the autorickshaw was dragged along for several meters before the truck sped away.

A large number of local residents gathered at the spot and blocked traffic by placing burnt tires on the road to express outrage. Efforts were on to pacify the angry protesters, and to take away the bodies for post mortem before handing these over to family members. Police said they were trying to track down the truck and its driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023