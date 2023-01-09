TRAI extends dates for submission of comments on consultation paper

The government said on Monday the last date for the submission of written comments on issues raised in a consultation paper by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on 'data communication services between aircraft and ground stations other than Airports Authority of India' has been extended. The date for submission of counter comments has also been extended. A Ministry of Communications release said that the date of submission for written comments from stakeholders has been extended till January 23, and for counter comments, it has been extended till February 6.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had released a Consultation Paper on December 10 last year. It said that the time for submission of comments has been extended in view of the requests of industry associations. (ANI)

