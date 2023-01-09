Left Menu

Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Guj after bomb threat: Police

A Moscow to Goa international flight made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat on Monday night following a bomb threat, police said.All the 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, said Inspector General of Police Rajkot and Jamnagar Range, Ashok Kumar Yadav.The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat.

Updated: 09-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 23:03 IST
A Moscow to Goa international flight made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat on Monday night following a bomb threat, police said.

All the 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, said Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav.

''The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane,'' said Yadav.

