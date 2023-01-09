Shot fired at car of Mumbai civic body contractor
Two unidentified persons fired at the car of a Mumbai civic body contractor in suburban Kurla on Monday night, police said. The bullet hit the driver-side door of the car, an official said, adding the contractor who was in the car was unharmed.The incident occurred at the Kapadia Nagar gate.
Two unidentified persons fired at the car of a Mumbai civic body contractor in suburban Kurla on Monday night, police said. The bullet hit the driver-side door of the car, an official said, adding the contractor who was in the car was unharmed.
The incident occurred at the Kapadia Nagar gate. The duo fled the spot after the incident, police said. The contractor takes contracts for civic works for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He and the car were taken to Kurla police station, a police official said. Police teams have reached the spot and are trying to acquire footages from CCTV cameras of the area. Police are also looking for eyewitnesses, if any, to get a lead on the persons behind the incident, the official said. A First Information Report (FIR) is being registered, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
