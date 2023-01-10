Left Menu

Village kotwal taken for 'rough ride' by sand transporter in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-01-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:09 IST
Village kotwal taken for 'rough ride' by sand transporter in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

A man changed the designated route and drove his pick-up van in a different direction with a village kotwal sitting inside it after he was caught transporting sand without valid permits on Monday evening, but was later overpowered by revenue department personnel in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

Around 7.30 pm a pick-up van was spotted transporting sand in Narpad gram panchayat limits of the district. When enquired with the driver, it was revealed he was transporting sand without payment of royalty or due permission from authorities, said the revenue department officials.

Village kotwal (revenue officer) Ajit Chumbla was asked to seize the pick-up van and to travel in the vehicle and take it to the Parnaka police station, said the officials.

Once Chumbla sat inside, the pick-up van driver, identified only as Rocky, drove his vehicle towards Narpad instead of going to the police station, they said.

The driver threatened to throw the kotwal out of the van if resisted or raised an alarm, said the officials.

On coming to know about the incident, revenue department personnel chased the van and caught the driver, who was later handed over to the Dahanu police, they said.

The van was towed and taken to the Parnaka police station, the officials said.

Dahanu police inspector Namdeo Bandgar said a probe was on in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023