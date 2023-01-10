Village kotwal taken for 'rough ride' by sand transporter in Palghar

A man changed the designated route and drove his pick-up van in a different direction with a village kotwal sitting inside it after he was caught transporting sand without valid permits on Monday evening, but was later overpowered by revenue department personnel in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

Around 7.30 pm a pick-up van was spotted transporting sand in Narpad gram panchayat limits of the district. When enquired with the driver, it was revealed he was transporting sand without payment of royalty or due permission from authorities, said the revenue department officials.

Village kotwal (revenue officer) Ajit Chumbla was asked to seize the pick-up van and to travel in the vehicle and take it to the Parnaka police station, said the officials.

Once Chumbla sat inside, the pick-up van driver, identified only as Rocky, drove his vehicle towards Narpad instead of going to the police station, they said.

The driver threatened to throw the kotwal out of the van if resisted or raised an alarm, said the officials.

On coming to know about the incident, revenue department personnel chased the van and caught the driver, who was later handed over to the Dahanu police, they said.

The van was towed and taken to the Parnaka police station, the officials said.

Dahanu police inspector Namdeo Bandgar said a probe was on in the incident.

