One detained from Kolkata airport after USD 40,000 found in gutka packets

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:28 IST
One detained from Kolkata airport after USD 40,000 found in gutka packets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A person scheduled to board a Bangkok-bound flight has been detained from the Kolkata airport on Monday, after USD 40,000 was found hidden inside gutka packets seized from his possession, an official said.

Acting on spot intelligence, the passenger was detained at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following a security check of his checked-in baggage.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

