One detained from Kolkata airport after USD 40,000 found in gutka packets
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A person scheduled to board a Bangkok-bound flight has been detained from the Kolkata airport on Monday, after USD 40,000 was found hidden inside gutka packets seized from his possession, an official said.
Acting on spot intelligence, the passenger was detained at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following a security check of his checked-in baggage.
Further investigation is underway, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World sees 21st Century as India's, we can be USD 40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani
'Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of WB Cong touches houses of Netaji, Vivekananda in Kolkata
'Amrit mahotsav' spirit ruled 2022, 'Netaji' occupied India Gate canopy
Vande Bharat train launch date of Dec 30 significant as Netaji hoisted tricolour in Andamans in 1943: PM Modi.
Bhagwat to attend Netaji birth anniv function of RSS in Kolkata