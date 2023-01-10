One detained from Kolkata airport after USD 40,000 found in gutka packets

A person scheduled to board a Bangkok-bound flight has been detained from the Kolkata airport on Monday, after USD 40,000 was found hidden inside gutka packets seized from his possession, an official said.

Acting on spot intelligence, the passenger was detained at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following a security check of his checked-in baggage.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

