S&P raises Argentina's long-term local currency rating to 'CCC-'

Global ratings agency S&P Global on Monday raised its long-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on Argentina to 'CCC-/C' from 'SD/SD' and affirmed its foreign currency ratings at 'CCC+/C'.

S&P said it raised Argentina's rating after it deemed the peso-debt exchange conducted last week as "cured", as the new instruments have been delivered to bondholders.

