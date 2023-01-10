PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 10
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- UK and EU make breakthrough in 'constructive' talks on N Ireland trade - Ministers examine new pay plan for NHS staff in England
- Energy support scheme for UK business set for big cut - Britishvolt seeks lifeline with sale of majority stake
Overview - The UK and the European Union have secured a breakthrough in the their dispute over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading relations, possibly opening a possibility to resolve the longstanding issue.
- UK Health secretary Steve Barclay is considering trade union proposals to backdate the coming year's NHS pay rise to January 2023, and for a lump-sum payment to staff, in a new government effort to end the stream of strikes. - The UK government is cutting the support it gives companies with their energy bills, however, extending it for another year from April at a cost of 5.5 billion pounds ($6.70 billion), ministers announced on Monday.
- Britishvolt is in talks to sell a majority stake to a consortium of investors for more than 150 million pounds, potentially saving the battery manufacturer. ($1 = 0.8212 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
