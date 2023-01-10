South Korea says latest border restrictions on travellers from China are science-based, objective
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 11:21 IST
South Korea's foreign ministry said on Tuesday its latest border restrictions on travellers from China are "based on science and objective", after Beijing suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean citizens in the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China.
A foreign ministry spokesperson also said during a regular briefing they are communicating with China on the issue through diplomatic channels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- South Korea's
- China
- South Korean
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living with COVID
WRAPUP 2-Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China limps towards living with COVID
WRAPUP 3-Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China limps towards living with COVID
WRAPUP 4-Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China limps towards living with COVID
WRAPUP 3-Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China limps towards living with COVID