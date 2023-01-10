South Korea says latest border restrictions on travellers from China are science-based, objective

South Korea's foreign ministry said on Tuesday its latest border restrictions on travellers from China are "based on science and objective", after Beijing suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean citizens in the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China.

A foreign ministry spokesperson also said during a regular briefing they are communicating with China on the issue through diplomatic channels.

