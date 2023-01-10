Vehicle carrying Himanta's mother meets with minor accident, none injured

A vehicle carrying the mother of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with a minor accident on National Highway 37 in Morigaon district on Tuesday, an official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the accident.

''Sarma's mother Mrinalini Devi and brother Diganta Biswa Sarma were travelling from Guwahati to Diphu in Karbi Anglong district to attend a programme when their vehicle was hit on the rear by a speeding SUV in Silsang area,'' Morigaon District Transport Officer Bapan Kalita told PTI.

The district police officers arranged for another vehicle for their return to Guwahati, Kalita added.

The SUV driver fled with the vehicle following the accident and a search has been launched to trace the car and the driver.

Mrinalini Devi is the vice president of Asam Sahitya Sabha while the CM's brother is a publisher and owner of a bookshop in Guwahati.

