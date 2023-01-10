Five injured as bus hits pavement dwellers in Delhi

Five people, including a three-year-old boy, were injured on Tuesday after a cluster bus rammed into a taxi and hit pavement dwellers on Rohtak road in central Delhi, police said.

The injured were identified as Kala Devi (70), Sunita (35), Aarti (30) and Aryan (3) -- all of whom stayed in shanties erected on the pavement. A bus passenger, Ramesh, was also injured, they said.

The driver of the bus on the Nangloi-Old Delhi railway station route lost control of the vehicle after it rammed into a taxi and hit pavement dwellers while going towards Liberty Cinema from Kamal T-point, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said all those injured are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and are stated to be stable.

''Legal action is being taken on the statement of taxi driver Ritesh whose vehicle was hit by the bus before hitting the pavement dwellers,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)