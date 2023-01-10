Left Menu

Five injured as bus hits pavement dwellers in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:08 IST
Five injured as bus hits pavement dwellers in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including a three-year-old boy, were injured on Tuesday after a cluster bus rammed into a taxi and hit pavement dwellers on Rohtak road in central Delhi, police said.

The injured were identified as Kala Devi (70), Sunita (35), Aarti (30) and Aryan (3) -- all of whom stayed in shanties erected on the pavement. A bus passenger, Ramesh, was also injured, they said.

The driver of the bus on the Nangloi-Old Delhi railway station route lost control of the vehicle after it rammed into a taxi and hit pavement dwellers while going towards Liberty Cinema from Kamal T-point, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said all those injured are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and are stated to be stable.

''Legal action is being taken on the statement of taxi driver Ritesh whose vehicle was hit by the bus before hitting the pavement dwellers,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023