Left Menu

Mother-son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:08 IST
Mother-son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her toddler son were killed after an under-construction pillar of the ''Namma Metro'' (Bengaluru Metro) here collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. The height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders but the woman and her two and a half year old son succumbed to their injuries.

Her husband and other child were injured in the incident.

Police said they have registered a case and investigation will follow.

The incident had resulted in traffic jam for some time along the stretch, even as many vehicles were plying when the mishap happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023