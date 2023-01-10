Global stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update

Asian stocks were mixed and European markets opened lower Tuesday ahead of a US inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes.

London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Oil prices declined.

Traders worry repeated rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the world into recession. They hope Thursday's report on US consumer prices will show inflation moderating, reducing the need to slow economic activity further.

"Traders are bringing back talk of a 'soft landing,' which could support risk equities," said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report. If the data show lower US inflation, "another dovish wave may hit markets," helped by "easing recession fears." In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4 per cent to 7,697.35. The DAX in Frankfurt shed 0.3 per cent to 14,745.01 and the CAC 40 in Paris retreated 0.6 per cent to 6,863.40.

Futures for Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.2 per cent.

On Monday, the S&P dipped 0.1 per cent and the Dow lost 0.3 per cent. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.6 per cent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent to 3,169.50 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.3 per cent to 21,331.46. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.8 per cent to 26,175.56.

The Kospi in Seoul was up less than 0.1 per cent at 2,351.31 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent to 7,131.00.

India's Sensex sank 1 per cent to 60,134.70. New Zealand gained while Southeast Asian markets retreated.

Despite trader optimism, Fed officials say rates will have to stay elevated for an extended period to extinguish upward pressure on prices. The Fed benchmark lending rate stands at a range of 4.25 per cent to 4.50 per cent, up from close to zero a year ago.

On Monday, Fed board members Mary Daly and Rafael Bostic dampened hopes for a rate cut this year. Daly said she expects the benchmark to be raised to over 5 per cent. Bostic said it will be kept there "for a long time." Forecasters expect Thursday's report to show inflation slowed to 6.5 per cent in December from November's 7.1 per cent. That is down from June's 9.1 per cent peak but well above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

Warnings are also coming for what look to be lackluster corporate profits when reporting season begins Friday as companies contend with higher labour and other costs.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude lost 26 cents to USD 74.37 cents per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 86 cents to USD 74.63 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 30 cents to USD 79.35 per barrel in London. It gained USD 1.08 the previous session to USD 79.65.

The dollar gained to 131.88 yen from Monday's 131.56 yen. The euro declined to USD 1.0735 from USD 1.0750.

