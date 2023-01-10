BMW India on Tuesday said it has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine with prices starting at Rs 57.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The locally produced car is available in both petrol and diesel variants. While the petrol variant is priced at Rs 57.9 lakh, the diesel version comes at Rs 59.5 lakh (all prices (ex-showroom), BMW India said in a statement.

The petrol variant is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder engine that produces an output of 258 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds. Similarly, the diesel version also has a 2-litre four-cylinder engine with power output of 190 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds, it added.

*** CHARGE+ZONE partners with Snap-E to set up EV charging stations * Electric vehicle (EV) charging network developer CHARGE+ZONE on Tuesday said it has partnered with Snap-E to set up charging infrastructure for the latter's fleet.

Snap-E is an electric public transport service provider.

CHARGE+ZONE will explore installation, commissioning and maintenance of fleet transportation charging stations for Snap-E's cabs in and around Kolkata, the EV charging network developer firm said in a statement.

The partnership envisages the company to provide Snap-E with an extensive charging infrastructure for a fleet of 2,000 electric cabs with 200 DC and 1000 AC charging stations, it added.

