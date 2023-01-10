Left Menu

actyv.ai Raises Total USD 12 Mn as Part of Pre-Series A

actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of USD 12 million as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of USD 5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:26 IST
actyv.ai Raises Total USD 12 Mn as Part of Pre-Series A
Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer actyv.ai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of USD 12 million as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of USD 5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition. actyv.ai grew considerably in FY 23. In December 2022 alone the total BNPL throughput crossedUSD 100 million. The company delivers significant value for large enterprises* across business verticals and their allied partner ecosystem through its technology platform. The company has partnered with more than 20 leading financial institutions enabling embedded BNPL. Over 25,000 distributors and one lac retailers have been onboarded on the platform. Commenting on this, Raghu Subramanian said, "We now have a proven track record of achieving milestones in product development, business growth and attracting talent. Our AI-powered SaaS platform with its embedded offerings, drives substantial operational efficiencies and growth to the entire supply chain ecosystem. This additional infusion of funds validates our being category creators in this space and the conviction to augment our platform's capabilities." He further added, "PwC has been a true partner in progress, guiding and supporting us in every step of the latest fund raise. Their work in setting up our headquarters in Singapore and building internal governance structures for the company has been brilliant. As we enter the hyper-growth phase and increase our global footprint, we look forward to further strengthening this association." Talking about the company's partnership with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., Raghu said, "Their legal expertise and counsel has helped establish a strong legal framework and advised in relation to fund raise and corporate matters for actyv.ai. We shall continue to benefit from their legal guidance and advice." "HSBC has extended their immense support in seamlessly establishing the banking infrastructure across geographies. We look forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial association with them," said Raghu.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023