Three tourists from New York, two others injured in accident in UP's Mathura

Five persons, including three travellers from the US, were injured in a collision between a tourist traveller and a container vehicle due to dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway in Mant police station limits here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the Noida-Agra carriageway of the Yamuna Expressway. There were six passengers, a driver and a co-driver in the tourist traveller at the time, the police said in a statement.

The passengers, all residents of New York, were identified as Luis Bajaron (58), Poll Purieet (53), Andria Golding (56), Carla Leech (60), Ketty Mekmekin (22) and Rohanda Deewal (52).

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bishen said, ''Deewal and Leech were seriously injured, while Golding has suffered minor injuries. The driver and the co-driver were also seriously injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.'' The accident occurred when the Agra-bound tourist traveller rammed into the container vehicle from behind due to dense fog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)