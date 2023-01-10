Left Menu

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in coach at Bangalore airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 17:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bangalore airport, after finding that ''multiple mistakes'' led to the incident.

On Monday, Go First operated flight G8-116 from Bangalore to Delhi but left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bangalore airport.

''... in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation,'' the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The regulator has issued the show cause notice to Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

''However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

