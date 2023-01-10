Left Menu

Go First apologises for Bangalore airport incident; derosters all staff involved

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:08 IST
Go First apologises for Bangalore airport incident; derosters all staff involved
Representative image (Courtesy: Go First/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No-frills airline Go First on Tuesday apologised to passengers who were left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport on Monday and said an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of the flight to Delhi led to the incident.

The carrier has ordered an inquiry as well as derostered all the staff who were involved in the incident for which aviation regulator DGCA has already issued a show cause notice.

''We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi,'' the airline said in a statement.

It also said that passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.

''The airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months,'' Go First said, adding it has also initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Further, Go First said that all staff concerned have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023