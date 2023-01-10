Go First apologises for Bangalore airport incident; derosters all staff involved

No-frills airline Go First on Tuesday apologised to passengers who were left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport on Monday and said an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of the flight to Delhi led to the incident.

The carrier has ordered an inquiry as well as derostered all the staff who were involved in the incident for which aviation regulator DGCA has already issued a show cause notice.

''We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi,'' the airline said in a statement.

It also said that passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.

''The airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months,'' Go First said, adding it has also initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Further, Go First said that all staff concerned have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on.

