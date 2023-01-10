Chinese missions suspend issuing visas for Japanese citizens
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:53 IST
Chinese missions have suspended the issuing of visas for Japanese citizens, the Embassy of The People's Republic of China In Japan said on Tuesday.
The move came soon after Japan toughened COVID-19 rules for travellers coming directly from China.
