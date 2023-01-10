3 dead as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Doda
Three people were killed when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.
The accident took place around 5 pm at Khankoot, 32 kilometres from Doda town, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said.
He said three passengers of the tempo traveller were found dead by the rescuers and the bodies are being shifted to a hospital.
