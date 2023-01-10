5 of family die after car falls into canal in Telangana

Five family members died and another person was injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Siddipet district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Munigadapa of Jagadevpur mandal when the car with six occupants in it was returning to the family's native place Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district after a pilgrimage to Vemulwada, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI over phone that the car driver lost control over the vehicle and it initially hit a culvert on the road and fell into the canal.

The vehicle turned turtle inside the canal resulting in death of five members of the family on the spot, the police official said.

Another person, who was injured, has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment, the official added.

The bodies were taken out and shifted to a government hospital in Gajwel town for conducting post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)