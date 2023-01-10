Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower after Powell's comments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as concerns about interest rate hikes persisted after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments did not provide further clarity on the monetary policy outlook.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.52 points, or 0.09%, at 3,888.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.93 points, or 0.26%, to 10,607.72 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at the open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

