MoRTH to observe Road Safety Week on Jan 11-17 * The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will observe the Road Safety Week from Wednesday to propagate the cause of safer roads for all, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Under Swachhata Pakhwada, the Road Safety Week will begin on January 11, and will end on January 17, the statement added.

During the week, various activities will be organised throughout the country to create awareness among the general public and to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety.

This includes various awareness campaigns related to causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them.

*** Fibre industry body wants anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre imports * The Association of Man-Made Fibre Industry of India has requested the finance ministry to accept the recommendation of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on levying anti-dumping duty on imported viscose staple fibre.

Viscose staple fibre is used in readymade garments, home and industrial textiles.

The industry body said such a duty is needed to provide level-playing field to domestic upstream textile industry and to ensure that the textiles sector does not become completely dependent on China.

Since the expiration of the previous anti-dumping duty on the fibre in August 2021, there has been a five-fold increase in monthly imports, it said, adding, this surging imports at predatory prices are significantly harming the domestic industry.

