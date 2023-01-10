U.S. forwarding Southwest complaints to airline as part of probe

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Tuesday it is forwarding thousands of consumer complaints stemming from Southwest Airlines massive December flight disruptions to the airline as part of its ongoing investigation.

Southwest canceled over 16,000 flights between Dec. 22 and Dec. 31. USDOT said it is directing Southwest to provide substantive responses to all consumer complaints within 60 days, as required by federal regulations. The agency has repeatedly vowed to hold Southwest accountable if it fails to adhere to the promises made to reimburse passengers.

