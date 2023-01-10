Vehicle taking pilgrims to Sabarimala goes off road in Idukki; 10 injured
Over 10 pilgrims going to Sabarimala from Karnataka were injured on Tuesday when their vehicle went off road near Peruvanthanam in this high range district.
The accident occurred at 6 PM when the vehicle carrying 13 pilgrims was negotiating a bend, said an officer at Peruvanthanam police station.
The injured, including a child, were not in serious condition but under observation, said the officer quoting a doctor.
