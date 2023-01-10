Left Menu

Southwest launches one-way fares starting $49 for some routes

The airline said it will offer the fares starting at $49 for certain one-way routes, with travelers required to make the purchase 21 days in advance. Southwest faced operational chaos during the peak holiday season due to a tech meltdown, forcing the carrier to cancel more than 16,000 flights that stranded passengers and invited scrutiny from the U.S. government.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:34 IST
Southwest launches one-way fares starting $49 for some routes

Southwest Airlines Co on Tuesday launched a limited fare sale for select one-way routes, days after the carrier's massive flight disruptions in December. The airline said it will offer the fares starting at $49 for certain one-way routes, with travelers required to make the purchase 21 days in advance.

Southwest faced operational chaos during the peak holiday season due to a tech meltdown, forcing the carrier to cancel more than 16,000 flights that stranded passengers and invited scrutiny from the U.S. government. BofA Global Research on Tuesday cut the price target on the company's shares by $3 to $42 after the wave of cancellations.

"The bigger near-term risk, in our view, is whether Southwest sees the need to stimulate demand with lower fares in the event customers book 'away' to other airlines," BofA analyst Andrew Didora said, even as he raised price targets of some other U.S. airlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023