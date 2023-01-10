Expedite work on installing 5D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Punjab CM to officials

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked officials to expedite the work of installing a hi-tech 5D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh near the international airport here, an official statement issued here said.

The chief minister inspected the proposed site where the hi-tech statue is to be installed and asked officials to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time period, it said. He expressed hope that the statue will inspire the younger generations to serve the country zealously and it will be a befitting tribute to the legendary martyr by the state government, he said.

The ideology of Shaheed-e- Azam Bhagat Singh is the panacea of all the ills faced by the country, he said. This statue will play a pivotal role in perpetuating the glorious legacy of this young martyr amongst the younger generations of Punjabi diaspora landing at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from within the country and across the globe, said Mann. Along with this, he said this statue will also remind commuters from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and other states about the supreme sacrifice made by this young national hero.

The CM said Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a votary of equality, communal harmony and brotherhood. Mann said the young martyr is remembered not only for his heroism but also for his philosophy of socialism and fight against injustice. He said the life and philosophy of the young martyr will always inspire the young generations to serve the country with patriotic zeal. Mann said the state government is committed to realizing the dream of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)