Left Menu

Expedite work on installing 5D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Punjab CM to officials

This statue will play a pivotal role in perpetuating the glorious legacy of this young martyr amongst the younger generations of Punjabi diaspora landing at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from within the country and across the globe, said Mann.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 10-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 23:03 IST
Expedite work on installing 5D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Punjab CM to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked officials to expedite the work of installing a hi-tech 5D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh near the international airport here, an official statement issued here said.

The chief minister inspected the proposed site where the hi-tech statue is to be installed and asked officials to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time period, it said. He expressed hope that the statue will inspire the younger generations to serve the country zealously and it will be a befitting tribute to the legendary martyr by the state government, he said.

The ideology of Shaheed-e- Azam Bhagat Singh is the panacea of all the ills faced by the country, he said. This statue will play a pivotal role in perpetuating the glorious legacy of this young martyr amongst the younger generations of Punjabi diaspora landing at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from within the country and across the globe, said Mann. Along with this, he said this statue will also remind commuters from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and other states about the supreme sacrifice made by this young national hero.

The CM said Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a votary of equality, communal harmony and brotherhood. Mann said the young martyr is remembered not only for his heroism but also for his philosophy of socialism and fight against injustice. He said the life and philosophy of the young martyr will always inspire the young generations to serve the country with patriotic zeal. Mann said the state government is committed to realizing the dream of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023