Japan lodges protest to China over visa suspension

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 07:48 IST
Japan lodged a protest to China over its suspending the issuance of visas for Japanese citizens and asked that it overturn the action, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

China's move came after Japan toughened COVID-19 border control rules for travellers coming directly from China, which includes requirement of a negative result of a PCR test taken less than 72 hours before departure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

