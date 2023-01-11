Teenage boy dies after being hit by train in UP

A 17-year-old boy died after being hit by a train in front of his house near Suraiyava station on Bhadohi-Janghai section of the Northern Railways, police said on Wednesday. ''The deceased, identified as Satish Kumar Yadav of Badlipur village, was taking a walk alongside the railway track near his house when he was hit by the Varanasi-Lucknow passenger train on Tuesday,'' Suryava police station in-charge Inspector Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

