HLL Lifecare pays govt Rs 122 crore as dividend for 2021-22

HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) has paid Rs 122.47 crore as a dividend to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the financial year 2021-22 (April-March) "Government has received about Rs 122 crore from HLL Lifecare Ltd as dividend tranche," the Secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management had tweeted.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings. HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) is a mini-Ratna public sector enterprise.

HLL's range of products includes Contraceptives, Hospital products, Pharmaceuticals, Ayurvedic, Vaccines, Personal hygiene products, and Diagnostic kits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)