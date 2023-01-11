South Korea calls China's visa suspension 'deeply regrettable'
- Country:
- Korea Rep
China's recent decision to suspend the issue of short-term visas in South Korea was "deeply regrettable", the South's Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Wednesday.
Tuesday's suspension by the Chinese embassy in South Korea was China's first retaliatory move against countries imposing COVID-19 curbs on its travellers. "It's deeply regrettable China took such a countermeasure by entirely suspending issuance of short-term visas," Park told a news briefing, adding that South Korea still issues visas to Chinese visitors for urgent business or humanitarian purposes.
Last week, South Korea ordered a PCR test for travellers arriving from China, joining a growing list of nations adopting border curbs, amid concern over infections after China abruptly ended its stringent "zero-COVID" policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Park Jin
- South Korea
- Park
- South
- South Korea
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Police say bus crashed into parked truck in Sudan, 16 killed
UP govt to set up seed park near Lucknow, says agri minister
Firm in charge of maintenance of gutted parking lot may be asked to pay for loss: MCD
From Spark to Inferno: The Rise of Animated Times in the World of Entertainment
Religious structures, graveyards not be demolished in Mehrauli Archaeological Park, HC told