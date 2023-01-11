Left Menu

Man with knife wounds several at Paris' Gare du Nord station - France Bleu

A man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, France Bleu radio reported. The attacker was "neutralised" by police, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter, without going into further detail.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-01-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:11 IST
Man with knife wounds several at Paris' Gare du Nord station - France Bleu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

A man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, France Bleu radio reported.

The attacker was "neutralised" by police, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter, without going into further detail. The attack happened around 0640 CET (0540 GMT) inside the train station, radio franceinfo said, quoting rail operator SNCF.

The station is one of the busiest in Europe and a major link between Paris, London and the north of Europe. Police have secured the area and trains were opertating normally, franceinfo reported.

BFM TV said police had used a gun to stop the man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023