Opinion on the UKGC's Latest Concern: Unlicensed Online Casinos

Yes, unlicensed casinos are unpredictable, undependable, often scams, and sometimes even money laundering operations.

However, we can observe their existence and gather invaluable knowledge on how they operate, what strategies they employ, what are the most viable markets to them, and most importantly, which segments of the population are more vulnerable to internet scams.

There's no doubt that they cause damage to people and establishments. At the same time, their presence pinpoints problems and exploitations within the existing system. It further demonstrates through the power of anti-example how we can improve it.

Licensed vs Unlicensed

Before anything else, it's worth mentioning the difference between licensed and unlicensed casinos:

Licensed casinos have been granted a gambling licence by a regulatory body to operate in a certain country or region. These licences are typically granted after the casino has demonstrated its adherence to strict standards that involve fairness, security, and responsible gambling.

Unlicensed casinos operate without any licence that proves the operator's adherence to regulation. As a result, these casinos may not offer the same amount of fairness, security, or safer gambling.

On the topic of fairness, licensed casino operators have to use certified random number generators to prove that the games on their platforms are fair and as close to randomness as possible. However, unlicensed casinos do not function under the same limitations.

The consequence is that illegal casinos skip the RNG and offer rigged games to gather rapid profits.

Digital Illiteracy May Contribute

To approach the subject, we must understand and relate to the people engaging with these services.

A very important point in this discussion about unlicensed casinos tricking unsuspecting players is the contribution of digital illiteracy among users. While 2022 saw more than 80% of the world's population as literate, digital literacy is slightly different.

Many people don't know how to interact with the digital infrastructure that constitutes our virtual lives. Data and privacy risks might affect people without digital education who are not shielded from ransomware or phishing attacks.

Aside from those, other virtual enemies contribute to deceiving players. Misinformation and disinformation are two problems specific to the 21st century. Without proper guides that show people how to handle internet-related issues or shield themselves from technology-created security threats.

Viable Markets

Viable markets represent the potential a certain business has within specific markets. For example, a hypothetical population that needs more backpacks offers an opening for the backpack market. If this market is underrepresented, new backpack producers and sellers can join the market due to this market's viability.

Unlicensed casinos proceed similarly. Although there isn't a need for unregulated casinos, the casino market is constantly increasing worldwide. This means there is enough space for more gambling venues to be created.

However, these illegal casinos enter a market pretending to be licensed businesses, trick customers, and might even use the casino facade to transfer large sums of money illegally.

Remember that black market casinos are not the only ones that profit off unsuspecting users. Hundreds of other internet-based platforms do the same. This clearly points to a not-so-well-structured system that has to change.

Their Popularity Increases, Report States

Their popularity is confirmed by a recent report crafted by KingCasinoBonus, a website that reviews casinos indexes them, and offers comparison services to interested players.

Within the said report, we notice a frightening trend that might flood the online casino industry. Between 2019 and 2022, the number of new accounts created at unlicensed casinos doubled in value.

Furthermore, King Casino Bonus experts warn that this trend is predicted to continue in the next few years. According to approximations, the volume of 2022 new accounts in unlicensed casinos will again double in 2025.

UKGC efforts

The UKGC takes a strong stance against unlicensed casinos and works tirelessly to minimise their impact and existence.

Below are some of the efforts made by the UKGC in the battle against unlicensed casinos.

Monitoring and Enforcing

One of the ways that the UKGC monitors UK-licenced gambling operators is through regular inspections and audits. Only trained assessors participate in the inspection. This procedure verifies compliance and regulations.

Furthermore, the assessors will review the casino's operating procedures, policies, and systems to ensure they align with UKGC requirements.

In addition to inspections, the UKGC also uses various other tools to monitor casinos and ensure they operate legally. This includes reviewing the casino's financial records and transactions to make sure there is no evidence of money laundering or other illegalities.

Informing, Supporting, and Collaborating Globally

Aside from monitoring and enforcing, the UKGC makes constant efforts to inform the gambling public about safer methods to gamble. At the same time, this gambling authority is recurrently reminding gamblers about the risks of gambling at unlicensed casinos.

UKGC also collaborates with international organisations and other gambling authorities to create a safe network for players around the world.

As for support, the UKGC partnered with GAMSTOP, the self-exclusion app it recommends for players suffering from gambling addiction. It also partnered with multiple support organisations based in the UK.

These efforts will see their effects later

Unlicensed casinos are a problem that needs to be solved by the authorities responsible for controlling and regulating them. Luckily, the UKGC makes great efforts to keep the casino market in check and protect gamblers.

On the other hand, the presence of black market casinos points out the faults in our system. Instead of blaming their existence, we should look at them better and realise that they're not isolated anti-examples. They're only one of the symptoms of a much larger structural problem.

