Left Menu

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

A knife attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked attack in Paris busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot by police, the French interior minister said.The man had attacked several people, including a police officer, with a bladed weapon at around 643 a.m. Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:30 IST
6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police
Gerald Darmanin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

A knife attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot by police, the French interior minister said.

The man had attacked several people, including a police officer, with a "bladed weapon" at around 6:43 a.m. Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene. He said the unnamed assailant was currently "between life and death" in a hospital.

Several passengers and a border police officer were among the wounded, according to officials. The officer was stabbed in the back by the assailant, but was saved by a bulletproof vest, Darmanin said.

Another one of the other victims was seriously injured in the shoulder blade and taken for emergency treatment.

Darmanin thanked the police ''for their effective and courageous reaction." Video of the Gare du Nord, one of the French capital's busiest commuter stations, showed an eerie calms as dozens of police huddled nearby the Eurostar terminal entrance in areas cordoned off from the public.

No specific motive, including terrorism, has currently been suggested by authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023