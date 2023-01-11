Left Menu

The Palace by Omaxe wins Multi Dwelling Residence Award by ICI (Lucknow) Ultratech Awards

Omaxe Ltd., one of India's leading real estate companies continues to make its mighty presence felt through industry accolades. In a recently held, Annual Endowment Awards by ICI (Lucknow) Ultratech Awards for outstanding concrete structure awards year 2022, The Palace by Omaxe won the Multi Dwelling Residence award.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:47 IST
The Palace by Omaxe wins Multi Dwelling Residence Award by ICI (Lucknow) Ultratech Awards
The Palace by Omaxe wins Multi Dwelling Residence award. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe Ltd., one of India's leading real estate companies continues to make its mighty presence felt through industry accolades. In a recently held, Annual Endowment Awards by ICI (Lucknow) Ultratech Awards for outstanding concrete structure awards year 2022, The Palace by Omaxe won the Multi Dwelling Residence award. Mukesh Kumar, President & Business Head, Lucknow, Omaxe Ltd. said, "We are honoured to be facilitated by ICI (Lucknow) Ultratech Awards. The recognition reflects the company's endeavours in creating landmark projects. The Palace Lucknow is a thoughtfully designed project capturing the essence of urban living with the royal touch. This award is a great encouragement for everyone in the team and the organization's persistent efforts in continuing to create such developments. In Lucknow, we are focused on developing projects across the residential, commercial, and retail segments. The Lucknow market is flourishing with healthy demand and we are confident in capturing the larger market share with our robust portfolio across segments and further expansion plans."

The Palace by Omaxe in Lucknow is an exemplary combination of opulent lifestyle and class. The maharaja essence in the design and architecture of the project gives it a quintessential spirit of the heritage of Lucknow. The mesmerizing interior gives urban living a royal touch through a classical essence. Lucknow's housing segment is witnessing a significant transformation, owing to the growing demand for luxury-driven modern living spaces. Looking at the trend and the evolving preferences, Omaxe has launched properties boasted with modern-day amenities across integrated townships to themed villas and tech-enabled smart luxury housing. Strategically located in Gomti Nagar Extension, Amar Shaheed Path, Lucknow, The Palace is very well accessible via other parts of the city. It is also close to Hazratganj and the airport, making the lives of the residents full of comfort and convenience.

ICI awards recognize outstanding design and concrete structures and honour them for their significant contribution to the growth of the concrete construction sector. It is a most coveted award amongst the industry players honouring exceptionally well-designed projects from the real estate sector. Harsh Jauhari, Senior Vice President and Head, Omaxe Lucknow, and Dhirendra Pratap Singh, General Manager Liaisoning, Omaxe Lucknow received the award.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023