Left Menu

CPI MP urges Modi to order completion of Calicut airport renovation before Haj season

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a meeting to discuss the development of Calicut International Airport in Keralas Kozhikode so that bigger aircraft can land there for carrying Haj pilgrims. In the said meeting, Karipur airport development needs to be given due importance as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:12 IST
CPI MP urges Modi to order completion of Calicut airport renovation before Haj season
  • Country:
  • India

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a meeting to discuss the development of Calicut International Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode so that bigger aircraft can land there for carrying Haj pilgrims. In a letter to the prime minister, the Rajya Sabha member referred to a recent decision by the Saudi Arabian government to increase the Hajj pilgrim quota for Indian citizens, adding that Kozhikode has been approved as one of the departure points. ''But, it is doubtful whether the authorities are careful enough to prepare the facilities at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode. The runway extension work at Karipur airport is still going on at a snail's pace. Only after it is completed can larger aircraft operate from there,'' he said. ''Otherwise, as many small planes as necessary are needed to take off from there,'' he added. An Air India Express flight had overran the tabletop runway at the airport on August 7, 2020, killing 21 people. Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had banned wide-body aircraft like the Boeing 747 and Airbus A350 to land at the airport, and a runway renovation is in progress. The Left leader further said only if various ministries and agencies move in unison, the work can be completed before June, when the Haj pilgrimage starts.

''Therefore, it would only be appropriate to convene a meeting of the Ministries related to Haj under your chairmanship as soon as possible. In the said meeting, Karipur airport development needs to be given due importance as well. These matters have been requested to be brought to your immediate attention,'' he noted in the letter.

The Calicut International Airport, also known as Kozhikode Airport or Karipur Airport, is an international airport located in Malappuram district of Kerala. It serves the Malabar region of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Palakkad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023