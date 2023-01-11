PrepInsta's Manish Agarwal and Aashay Mishra have won the Business Mint Nationwide Awards under 30 - 2023 in Entrepreneur Category

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): PrepInsta.com is the No. 1 and most visited website for placements in India for engineers and skill development for engineering students. They help students prepare for placements with the best study material, online classes, sectional statistics for better focus, and success stories and tips from Toppers. Aashay Mishra and Manish Agarwal are the co-founders of PrepInsta. After recognizing the immense efforts put in by some creative minds, both co-founders decided to nominate the venture to the Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 - 2023. They were listed in the "Entrepreneur" category and presented with the same award.

List of Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 - 2023 Winners in the Entrepreneur Category * Aashay Mishra, Co-Founder & COO - PrepInsta - Career Enhancement Category

* Manish Agarwal, Co-Founder & CMO - PrepInsta - Career Enhancement Category * Dr. Dipan Samanta, Founder & CEO - MEDBLOG18 - Academic Paper Consulting Category

* Malay Agrawal, Founder - Aurum - Art Jewellery & Festival Goods Category * Mohana Gupta, Startup Advisor & Founder - The Markbuzz - Women in Digital Transformation Category

* Saad Merchant, Co-founder, Partner - Verve Media - Creative Agency Category * Bijaya Dutta, Founder - PiliTaxi - Sustainable Fashion & Lifestyle Marketplace

* Gunjan Sharma, Founder - Metier PECA - Baking & Culinary Educator Category * Brinda Rajpopat, Founder & CEO - Petikaa Gift Studio - Luxury Gifting Category

* Leela Shankar Adhimulam, Public Speaker - Growth Hacking Category * Santhosh Jetty, Founder & CEO - Akartha - Creative Agency Category

* Vivek Nathwani, Founder - Social Amplifiers - Digital Marketing Category * Neha Singh, Founder - FREIZEIT Media Pvt. Ltd. - OTT Platform Category

* Priyanka Vasani, COO - Vaishali Pharma Ltd. - Women in Pharma Category * Lakshya Gureja, Director - Blessed Era Pvt Ltd - Kids Brand Category

* Manaal Maniyar, Founder & CEO - TailBlaze - Pets Industry Category * Parth Mehta, MD & CEO - Weeport - Logistic Category

* Ar.Komal Solanki - Creative Director and Designer - Komal Solanki Designs - Design in Entertainment Category * Jagdish Patel, Proprietor - J DESIGN STUDIO - Residential Interior Design Category

* Dayesh Jaiswal, Director - Techture Driving the Construction Technology Agenda - Building & Construction Category * Nimit Luthra, Founder & CEO - Stanlee India - Consumer Electronics Category

* Jatin Khanna, Director - Fit Tech India Sports & Fitness Equipment Pvt Ltd - Sports & Fitness Equipment Category * Sai Madhav Elisetty, Co-Founder & MD - SAHEVA Corporate (OPC) Pvt. Ltd - Web Design Category

* Akarsh Agrawal, Co-Founder - ProGrad - Education Technology Category * Divam Wadhwa, Founder - Chai Nagri - Food & Beverage Category.

* Simran Harshita Nagar, Founder & Director - As_Muzic_Agency - Music Label Category (Women) * Kushal Gala, CEO - Collectibles Khazana® - Collectibles Category

* Hitesh Sharma, Founder & Global CEO - Readily Mobility Solutions - Roadside Assistance Category * Janvi Gupta, CEO - NIMANTRAN - Wedding Invitations Category

* Suraj Gautam, Co-founder & Director - Mahakal Motion Pictures - Movie Production Category No matter where you are in the world, there will be experienced entrepreneurs striving to reclassify best practices, according to Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint. Experienced entrepreneurs can stand out in what is, at last, a competitive industry by using a variety of strategies, such as supporting a remarkable heritage or offering highly customized services. The Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 - Inspiring & Rising Entrepreneurs - 2023 winners are being announced with pride, and we hope to continue honouring the deserving winners each year.

