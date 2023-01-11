Three cops injured in road accident near Nashik

Three policemen were injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Igatpuri tehsil of Nashik district on Wednesday, an official said.

They were traveling in a police vehicle on the way to Mumbai from Nashik city.

After the crash near Gonde MIDC near Wadivarhe on Mumbai-Agra national highway, the police vehicle turned turtle, the official said.

The injured policemen were admitted to a hospital, he added.

