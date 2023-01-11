Left Menu

Three cops injured in road accident near Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three policemen were injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Igatpuri tehsil of Nashik district on Wednesday, an official said.

They were traveling in a police vehicle on the way to Mumbai from Nashik city.

After the crash near Gonde MIDC near Wadivarhe on Mumbai-Agra national highway, the police vehicle turned turtle, the official said.

The injured policemen were admitted to a hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

