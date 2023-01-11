Three cops injured in road accident near Nashik
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Three policemen were injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Igatpuri tehsil of Nashik district on Wednesday, an official said.
They were traveling in a police vehicle on the way to Mumbai from Nashik city.
After the crash near Gonde MIDC near Wadivarhe on Mumbai-Agra national highway, the police vehicle turned turtle, the official said.
The injured policemen were admitted to a hospital, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wadivarhe
- Igatpuri
- Nashik
- Mumbai
- Gonde MIDC
Advertisement