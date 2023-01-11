FACTBOX-Flights, airports affected by U.S. system outage

U.S. flights were grounded or delayed on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage, with passengers told to check with airlines for updates. Here's what we know so far:

* The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until at least 1430 GMT, according to CBS News. * A total of 2,512 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States as of 1254 GMT, flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without citing reasons.

* Another 193 within, into or out of the country were cancelled. A total of 21,464 flights are scheduled to depart airports in the United States on Wednesday with a carrying capacity of nearly 2.9 million passengers, data from Cirium shows.

American Airlines has the most departures from U.S. airports with 4,819 flights scheduled, followed by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, the Cirium data showed. INTERNATIONAL:

FRANCE: The operator of Paris' international airports - Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly - said it expects delays to flights.

AIRLINES: Air France, Lufthansa and British Airways, owned by IAG, continue to operate flights to and from the United States as normal for now.

The French airline said it was monitoring the situation.

