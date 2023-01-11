Over 1.79L blankets distributed to needy in past 10 days to protect them from cold: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it has distributed more than 1.79 lakh blankets to the needy in the last 10 days to protect them from the severe cold conditions.

An official statement said a total of 4,66,201 blankets have been distributed to the needy so far by the government. Following the instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has distributed more than 1,79,740 blankets to the needy in the last 10 days to protect people from the cold wave, it said. The chief minister also personally visited the night shelters on Jan 8 during his Varanasi visit and distributed blankets to the needy, it said, adding that the blankets were also given to the needy in Gorakhpur.

The blanket distribution programme is still being carried out by the people's representatives in all 75 districts of the state. Large parts of north India has been reeling under numbing cold with dense fog in the early hours of the morning hitting road and rail traffic movement.

