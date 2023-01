BRIEF-U.S. FAA Says All Flights Currently In The Sky Are Safe To Land - Tweet

* U.S. FAA SAYS ALL FLIGHTS CURRENTLY IN THE SKY ARE SAFE TO LAND - TWEET

* U.S. FAA SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN RESTORING ITS NOTICE TO AIR MISSIONS SYSTEM FOLLOWING AN OVERNIGHT OUTAGE - TWEET * U.S. FAA SAYS DEPARTURES ARE RESUMING AT NEWARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND ATLANTA AIRPORT DUE TO AIR TRAFFIC CONGESTION IN THOSE AREAS - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3GSyRtx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)