Will take steps to reduce road accidents in Haryana: Minister Anil Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:48 IST
Will take steps to reduce road accidents in Haryana: Minister Anil Vij
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said steps will be taken to reduce road accidents in the state and asked people to follow traffic rules.

In a review meeting with police officers here, Vij said accident-prone areas in the state will be identified to save people's lives, according to an official statement.

He also directed the officers to put measures in place to reduce accidents caused by stray animals, it said.

Inspector General of Traffic Police Hardeep Singh Doon apprised the minister that in 2022, a total of 19,93,010 challans were issued for various types of violators.

As many as 1,81,701 challans for violation of lane driving, 82,058 for not wearing seat belts and 2,622 for drunken driving were issued during 2022, it said.

Doon said there are 45 police assistance booths on National Highways 44 and 48 and police personnel attended to 2,365 road accident victims and took 1,476 people to the hospitals last year.

He informed the minister that 120 automatic number-plate recognition and speed detection and surveillance cameras have been installed at 20 different places on the highways to challan high speed vehicles and other violations.

In addition, a proposal has been sent to the government to set up a police station and a police post on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Doon said.

Similarly, a proposal has also been sent to set up a highway department on the pattern of the Maharashtra State Highway Police, he said.

Meanwhile, Vij said in order to reduce road accidents caused by fog, police should keep issuing advisories from time to time to alert people.

He instructed the officials that action should be taken prevent illegal cuts on roads/highways, the statement said.

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

