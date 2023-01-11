Left Menu

Delhi Transport dept conducts road safety training for enforcement officials

The Delhi Transport department on Wednesday conducted a road safety training for enforcement officials on how to manage checkpoints safely, an official statement said. It said enforcement officers also received guidance on their own behaviour that can further ensure the safety of those involved in a traffic stop, it added.Over 1,238 persons were killed in crashes in 2021 in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:58 IST
Delhi Transport dept conducts road safety training for enforcement officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Transport department on Wednesday conducted a road safety training for enforcement officials on how to manage checkpoints safely, an official statement said. The training was done as part of the National Road Safety Week 2023, it said. A team of 25 officials attended the first batch of training on Wednesday. Altogether, as many as 640 enforcement officials will receive training in a series of weekly sessions.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) has developed the training, it said.

'A Safe Approach to Checkpoints' aims to equip the teams with global best practices on enforcement checkpoint set-up and management to help reduce conflicts on the road, it said.

One of the crucial elements of the training highlighted how to ensure the safety of not just the motorists during a stop, but also the enforcement teams present at the checkpoints, it said. The training equips the teams to observe driver behaviour and also directs them to stand in a formation that is safer and will reduce the chances of motorists speeding away dangerously, it said. It said enforcement officers also received guidance on their own behaviour that can further ensure the safety of those involved in a traffic stop, it added.

''Over 1,238 persons were killed in crashes in 2021 in Delhi. Enforcement is an important step to keep a check on traffic violations. ''This training will help the enforcement officials to carry out check-point operations safely and also help encourage road users to follow traffic rules that will ultimately promote road safety and help us save lives,'' said Ashish Kundra, Delhi Transport Commissioner.

Virendra Kumar, Special Commissioner, Road Safety, emphasised the importance in ensuring road safety and underlined the benefits of the training.

According to the training, the enforcement officials are instructed to address the motorists respectfully and inform them about the objective of the operation, stating clearly that it is organized to check compliance of specific traffic regulations. The newly trained staff will be instructed to implement the lessons while carrying out the operations. The Transport Department will also assess the impact of the training, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023