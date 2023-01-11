U.S. Senate Commerce committee to investigate FAA computer outage

Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said the panel plans to review the cause of a Federal Aviation Administration computer system outage that sparked a nationwide ground stop and delayed or canceled more than 4,000 U.S. flights.

"We will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages. The public needs a resilient air transportation system," Cantwell said. The ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m. ET.

