U.S. Senate Commerce committee to investigate FAA computer outage
Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said the panel plans to review the cause of a Federal Aviation Administration computer system outage that sparked a nationwide ground stop and delayed or canceled more than 4,000 U.S. flights. "We will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
"We will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages. The public needs a resilient air transportation system," Cantwell said. The ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m. ET.
