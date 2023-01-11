Buttigieg says 'irregularities' in safety message prompted ground stop

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday an issue with "irregularities" overnight with safety messages to pilots prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a nationwide ground stop that lasted about 90 minutes and disrupted more than 7,000 flights.

That "reflected a bigger systems issue," Buttigieg told CNN adding as of 7 a.m. "there were still problems validating that the messages were going out."

Buttigieg said the agency still needs to find out why "usual redundancies" did not prevent the failure. Buttigieg said the ground stop was the "right call" to "make absolutely sure the messages were moving correctly." He said there is no direct evidence or indication of cyberattack, and that now "we have to understand how this could have happened in the first place."

