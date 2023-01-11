UK trade union says 100,000 public sector workers to strike on Feb. 1

Britain's Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said on Wednesday 100,000 of its members across 124 government departments would take strike action on Feb. 1 in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security.

The union has been carrying out a rolling programme of strikes across different government departments and other public sector bodies over the last month, which has included driving test examiners, border force staff and road traffic officers. "We warned the government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen, and we’re as good as our word," PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said.

Serwotka said he was meeting with a government minister on Thursday and the dispute could be resolved if more money was offered to its members.

