Odisha: Elderly people urge Union min for Berhampur-Puri train

A senior citizens' organisation in Berhampur on Wednesday urged Union minister Darshana Jardosh for a direct train from the Silk City to Puri for having frequent darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Baristha Nagarik Manch also urged the Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles to restore senior citizens' concession in train travel.

Several members of the organisation led by its president Trinath Moharana handed over a memorandum to Jardosh, whose three-day visit to Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency ended on Wednesday.

''We have been demanding a direct train between Berhampur and Puri for the convenience of the people of south Odisha, many of whom regularly visit the temple town to have a darshan of Lord Jagannath,'' Moharana said.

''We also urged the minister for restoration of concession for senior citizens, which was 40 per cent for men and 50 per cent for women before the COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said.

Moharana said the minister assured them of sympathetically considering their demands.

Jardosh visited Paralakhemundi railway station in Gajapati district on Tuesday and reviewed various developmental activities in the section. She was received and briefed by Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy.

